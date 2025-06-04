Elon Musk slams Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” as deficit disaster

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has unleashed a scathing attack on US President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” calling it a “disgusting abomination” in a series of fiery X posts.

The legislation, passed by the House in May 2025, has sparked a fierce debate over its projected $2.3–$3.8 trillion increase to the federal deficit over the next decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office and independent analysts.

Musk, a former ally of Trump, decried the bill as “pork-filled” and warned it would saddle Americans with “crushingly unsustainable debt.”

The act extends Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, ramps up spending on military and border security, and raises the debt ceiling by $4 trillion, while slashing Medicaid, SNAP, and green-energy tax credits cuts that could hit Musk’s Tesla and other ventures hard.

Fiscal conservatives like Senators Rand Paul and Mike Lee echo Musk’s concerns, decrying the deficit surge. But House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune pushed back, with Johnson hinting Musk’s opposition stems from the loss of electric vehicle tax credits.

In a surprising twist, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and some Democrats sided with Musk, seizing the chance to oppose cuts to social programs.

The clash, coming days after Musk’s exit from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), underscores growing fractures within the Republican Party and a widening rift between Musk and Trump’s administration.