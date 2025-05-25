Elon Musk slowly taking over Africa’s internet landscape

Elon Musk’s Starlink is taking a different approach to the African internet market.

Instead of aiming for dominance in any single country, the satellite internet provider is building a thin but wide user base across the continent.

Starlink focuses on small, high-value segments, remote workers, oil and gas operations, early tech adopters, and government clients. This strategy may not revolutionize connectivity overnight, but it could be enough to carve out a profitable niche.

Starlink has about 4.6 million users globally. In Africa, roughly 350,000 users are spread across 18 countries, including Nigeria, Kenya, Malawi, and Sierra Leone. Nigeria has around 65,000 users despite Starlink’s premium pricing. Monthly subscriptions recently increased to $35, with hardware costing about $250.

Nigeria’s regulators had blocked an earlier attempt to raise prices in 2024, but the recent hike followed similar tariff increases by local telecom operators. Even with its high cost, Starlink remains attractive to users seeking fast and uncapped internet in areas with poor service from traditional providers.

However, there are challenges. As more users come online, performance in some urban areas has dropped. Satellite bandwidth is limited, and congestion can reduce speeds. Some users say the service isn’t consistent enough to rely on alone.

Starlink’s goal is not mass market penetration. Adding a million users across 30 to 40 African countries would be significant, even if no single country sees large numbers. This approach allows Starlink to grow steadily without competing directly with established mobile networks.

The company is also pushing to expand into new markets. A recent report revealed lobbying efforts in The Gambia. In South Africa, discussions are ongoing about how Starlink could enter despite local regulations that have blocked it since 2023.

If South Africa allows Starlink to launch, it could influence how other countries weigh regulation, competition, and foreign pressure in the new satellite era.

Telecom firms are responding. Kenya’s Safaricom has called for Starlink to work through licensed local providers. Airtel Africa has announced a partnership to use Starlink’s technology to expand coverage in remote areas.