ELON MUSK WARNS: AMERICA LEADS AI NOW BUT TAIWAN VULNERABILITY COULD HAND VICTORY TO CHINA



Elon Musk laid out the stark reality of the global AI race on Ted Cruz’s podcast.





“For the next few years, I think America’s likely to win,” Musk said. “Then it will be a function of who controls the AI chip fabrication… with the factories that make the AI chips. If more of the factories are owned by China then China will win.”





He confirmed: “Right now almost all the advanced AI chip factories — they call them fabs — are in Taiwan.”





Musk warned of the danger: “If China invades in the near term the world would be cut off from the advanced AI chips. And currently 100% of advanced AI chips are made in Taiwan.”





On bringing production home, Musk stated: “I think it’s essential for national security that we begin manufacturing our own chips in the US.”