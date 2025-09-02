Elon Musk weighs in on England flag debate as tensions rise in UK

Elon Musk has been sharing his views on the rise of England flags being displayed across the nation.

There are also an increased number of ‘patriotic’ marches taking place across the UK as a result, as news on the increase of immigrants, asylum seekers, and refugees has been reported by the media.

Groups responsible for putting up St. George’s flags and Union flags up and down the country recently told the BBC that it’s a move driven by pride and patriotism. Others believe that it’s a provocative move in a period where tensions are sky-high when it comes to the topic of immigration in the UK.

Certain Reform UK county councils in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, and Kent have stated that they would not remove flags unless they were posing a danger.

The Labour-led City of York Council stated that would not take down Union and England flags, but raised concerns of placing them on lamp-posts, ‘without appropriate approvals or equipment’.

The St. George’s Cross was first used by the Italian city of Genoa in the 12th century as a tribute to their patron saint.

England adopted the flag to deter enemies from its maritime fleet in the 13th century, as it is claimed they were under the protection of Genoa’s fleet before becoming the flag which now represents England.

The Italian city of Milan also uses the cross design as its symbol, having done so centuries before England.

This link between Genoa and England was strengthened in the late 19th century, where British citizens founded the Genoa Cricket and Athletic Club in the Italian city. It led to Genoa’s kit reveal for 2025/26, in tribute to the link, taking place on a south London council estate.

Why are people putting up England flags?

Following the Lionesses’ Euros campaign in July, which ended in another victory, St. George’s flags could be seen more and more as a sign of support for the team. But weeks after the competition finished, certain areas of the UK still sported these flags from every lamp-post in their streets.

Many people on social media welcomed the sight of these flags, as groups started to form online with the goal of showing pride for the country’s history and achievements. However, these flags have also been used as emblems for far-right political movements, which made some people in these hotspots to feel uncomfortable.

More flags have popped up around the country, though both West Mercia Police and West Midlands Police have started a criminal damage investigation over the painting of traffic islands.

The movement has a name: ‘Operation Raise the Colours’, which has been supported by several far-right figures, such as Tommy Robinson.

In fact, over £20,000 has been raised to support a campaign to put flags up around Birmingham.

What has Keir Starmer said about it?

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has remained consistent on his views throughout the summer, as an official spokesman shared what he thinks about the increase in flags raised in the UK.

“I think the PM has always talked about his pride of being British, the patriotism he feels,” the spokesman stated.

He went on: “Patriotism will always be an important thing to him.

“We put up English flags all around Downing Street every time the English football team – women’s and men’s – are out trying to win games for us.”

The comment comes amid criticism over his approach to immigration, as the right believe more strict measures can be put in place to limit the number of people moving to the UK.

What has Elon Musk said about it?

Elon Musk, multi-billionaire and CEO of X and Tesla, has taken it upon himself to get involved in the political matter (once again).

Two Tier Keir https://t.co/wq9xy9D0F2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 31, 2025

Reposting an article speaking about ‘two-tier’ policing in Britain comparing two completely different situations which resulted in a Pro-Palestine supporter being let free and a white woman being arrested, Musk felt the need to share his thoughts.

“Two Tier Keir,” the former US government advisor wrote.

However, a quick Google search will reveal that the Palestinian protestors who were seen climbing atop war memories could face three months in prison and a £1,000 fine following plans from the home secretary back in 2023, when the clip circulated.

The Home Office said that climbing on war memorials is now a public order offence to ‘stop protesters disrespecting those who have given their lives for our country’.

As for the woman draping the Union flag, Essex Police clarified: “The arrest is on suspicion of breaching a Section 14 order

“That order set out specific areas where protest activity could take place, which did not include the Civic Centre.”

Assistant chief constable Stuart Hooper clarified: “To be very clear, despite suggestions we’ve seen on social media, she was not arrested for flying a Union Flag.”

Musk has also shared a number of videos where people are protesting immigration, or championing their nation’s flags, calling for action from nations.