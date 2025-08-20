Elon Musk’s Baby mama reveals she’s broke and ‘getting evicted’

Elon Musk’s ex and mother of his youngest child, Ashley St. Clair, claims she is broke and facing eviction as she launches her new podcast, Bad Advice with Ashley St. Clair.

The 26-year-old influencer, currently locked in a custody battle with the Tesla billionaire over their nearly one-year-old son Romulus, opened the debut episode by saying she had “no choice” but to monetize her personal chaos.

“After a year of unplanned career suicide, questionable life choices, and a LinkedIn gap that can’t be legally explained, I’ve decided to start a podcast,” St. Clair quipped. “Not because anyone asked, but because statistically speaking, it was either this or join a pyramid scheme. Also, I’m getting evicted — and Polymarket offered me $10,000 for an ad read, so the roof over my head is now sponsored.”

The launch comes amid a bitter legal fight with Musk.

Court filings allege the billionaire initially offered St. Clair $15 million and $100,000 a month in hush money during her pregnancy, but she rejected the deal. After going public on Valentine’s Day with news of their son, St. Clair said Musk slashed her support payments. Musk insists he has already provided millions, while St. Clair accuses him of acting like a “petulant man-child.”

Romulus, born in September 2024, is Musk’s 13th child. In her custody petition, St. Clair claimed the SpaceX founder has only met their son a handful of times and skipped the birth.

St. Clair also used her podcast debut to take aim at Musk’s protégé Edward “Big Balls” Coristine, 19, who was recently attacked while trying to stop a carjacking in Washington, D.C.

“Everyone’s talking about Elon Musk’s Big Balls,” she joked. “His DOGE crony Edward Coristine got roughed up by two teenagers — Fox News called it a gang, but really it was just a bloody nose. The damage was about what I sustained after telling my toddler he couldn’t watch Paw Patrol.

Coristine, who previously worked under Musk at the Department of Government Efficiency, was the only one injured in the attempted car theft. Two teens have been arrested, while police continue searching for a third suspect.

The incident has since been politicized, with President Donald Trump citing it as justification for deploying the National Guard in D.C., claiming Coristine was “very badly hurt” and “lucky to be alive.”