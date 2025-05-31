Elon Musk’s departure from the Trump administration came in the wake of a violent altercation with a prominent Cabinet membe

BREAKING: Bombshell reporting reveals that MAGA billionaire Elon Musk’s departure from the Trump administration came in the wake of a violent altercation with a prominent Cabinet member.





According to The Daily Mail, Trump world figure Steven Bannon stated that Musk physically “shoved” 62-year-old Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent during a showdown that was previously reported as a shouting match.





“Scott Bessent called him out and said, ‘You promised us a trillion dollars (in cuts), and now you’re at like $100 billion, and nobody can find anything, what are you doing?” Bannon stated.



“And that’s when Elon got physical. It’s a sore subject with him,” he continued. “It wasn’t an argument, it was a physical confrontation. Elon basically shoved him.”





DOGE has been an unmitigated failure by any metric. It has engendered widespread antipathy towards the White House, weakened the federal government, inflicted mass suffering on the rest of the world by gutting crucial aid programs, all while failing to produce anything beyond the most measly of “savings.” Those “savings” will in turn be washed away by Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” which skyrockets the debt and deficit.





The violence occurred as Musk and Bessent were moving between the Oval Office and the office of Trump’s Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and then outside the office of National Security Advisor Mike Waltz (who has since vacated the position).





“Trump 100%’ sided with Bessent after the clash,” revealed Bannon. “I don’t think Bessent has any bad blood, but he’s got a job to do and he’s going to do it.”





“People in the administration and the White House realized [Musk] didn’t have any idea what he’s doing,” he said. “They cauterized the damage.”





According to Bannon, the failure of DOGE was compounded by the fact that Trump falsely claimed during his State of the Union that there were millions of fraudulent Social Security recipients over the age of 100. The “mistake” was blamed on false claims from Musk that stemmed from a supposed accounting error.





“Not one penny was ever shown to have been sent to these people,” said Bannon. “Is anyone trying to talk to Elon now? No.”



The confrontation between Musk and Bessent was confirmed by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, although she attempted to downplay the incident and didn’t mention the violence.





“It’s no secret President Trump has put together a team of people who are incredibly passionate about the issues impacting our country,” she told The Daily Mail.





“Disagreements are a normal part of any healthy policy process, and ultimately everyone knows they serve at the pleasure of President Trump,” Leavitt added.