 Elon Musk’s Grokipedia Goes Live – Claiming It Will Destroy Wikipedia’s Monopoly on Truth 





On October 27, 2025, xAI launched Grokipedia (beta v0.1) as a direct Wikipedia competitor. With 885,000+ articles at launch, it promises “maximum truth-seeking” powered by Grok AI and real-time data from X.





烙 How It Works

Search any topic (Ctrl+K shortcut) and Grok generates or fact-checks articles on demand. Every entry shows a timestamp: “Fact-checked by Grok 2 hours ago.” Unlike Wikipedia’s open editing, users submit suggestions via form while Grok controls all content.





⚡ The AI Difference

Grok pulls real-time signals from X for breaking topics, aiming for faster updates than traditional encyclopedias. xAI claims this removes human editorial bias though critics question if AI introduces its own slant.





 What People Are Saying

Supporters on X call it “game over for Wikipedia,” praising speed and neutrality. The site crashed briefly from launch traffic.





Media outlets disagree. The Verge reports pages copied verbatim from Wikipedia. WIRED highlights far-right language on climate and LGBTQ topics, plus notably favorable Musk coverage.





⚠️ The Controversy

Musk framed this as fighting Wikipedia’s “woke” propaganda, but early reviews suggest right-leaning bias instead. Articles downplay climate consensus and use terms like “transgenderism.”





The Wikimedia Foundation responded by defending Wikipedia’s human-driven model. With no images, internal links, or collapsible sections yet, Grokipedia faces a key question: Is it truly neutral, or just differently biased?





Musk promises version 1.0 will be “10X better.” For now, it’s free with no usage limits.