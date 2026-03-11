Elon Musk’s Simple Life: Mom Maye Musk Shares the Reality of Visiting Boca Chica



Even as the world’s richest man focuses on building rockets and reaching Mars, Elon Musk keeps his personal life stripped down to essentials. A recent photo of his modest home near SpaceX’s Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, shows no extravagance—just the basics needed for living and working.





Maye Musk, his mother, responded with characteristic humor and resilience, highlighting how her tough upbringing prepared her for such visits.





“There is no food in the fridge. The garage where I slept is on the right. The shower only has one towel so I left it for Elon. That was okay with me. When I was a child, I’d spend three weeks in the Kalahari Desert without showering. Many times. There was no water. I think my parents prepared me for this luxury.🤣”





The anecdote underscores a core truth: priorities lie in mission over material comfort. Musk’s choice reflects discipline and focus—qualities that have driven his groundbreaking achievements in space and technology.