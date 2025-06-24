ELVIS NKANDU CALLS FOR UNITY AND INCLUSIVITY AHEAD OF LUMEZI BY-ELECTIONS.





Lumezi district, 24 June 2025



Kaputa Member of Parliament and UPND Deputy Spokesperson Elvis Nkandu has urged party officials to reach out and embrace members who feel sidelined due to internal misunderstandings.





Mr. Nkandu emphasized the importance of unity of purpose among UPND members and officials as the Lumezi National Assembly by-elections approach on 26th June 2025.





He encouraged the ruling party to welcome new members, including those joining from opposition parties, highlighting that UPND has enough room to accommodate everyone.





Speaking during a ward tour in Diwa Ward, Lumezi District, Mr. Nkandu called for inclusivity and urged leaders to engage members who may feel left out after the candidate selection process.



He stated that while not every aspiring candidate can be picked, the focus must remain on securing victory for President Hakainde Hichilema in the by-election and the 2026 general elections.





Mr. Nkandu appealed to party leaders to set aside personal differences and work together towards strengthening the party’s future.



Meanwhile, UPND Eastern Province Youth Chairman Laison Nyirenda echoed the call for solidarity, urging members to support one another in pursuit of the party’s shared goals.





Mr. Nyirenda stressed that unity and cooperation at all levels are vital to enhancing the party’s position ahead of the by-elections.





He called on members to work diligently in consolidating grassroots support for the party in Lumezi and beyond.





Mr. Nyirenda emphasized that harmony among members is key in advancing the development agenda under President Hichilema’s leadership.



(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM.