Embarrasment may Await President Hakainde Hichilema and His Entourage to New York- Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

Embarrasment may Await President Hakainde Hichilema and His Entourage to New York





Imagine the Presidential Entourage Visas Getting Revoked Because Government Detained and Arrested Ethel Chisone Edwards!



President Hakainde Hichilema and his large entourage are listed and scheduled to arrive in New York, USA to attend the 2025 United Nations General Assembly.





President Hichilema’s Government has detained Ethel Chisone Edwards, an America Citizen, over a freedom of expression issue.



Ethel Chisone Edwards was born in Zambia, renounced her Zambian citizenship and became a naturalised USA Citizen.





However following amendments to the Constitution of Zambia, that now allows dual citizenship, Ethel reclaimed her Zambian citizenship in 2021.



Now imagine a presidential entourage headed to the United Nations visit being disrupted over the unnecessary arrest of a US Citizen? Detained over freedom of expression issue? the anchor of human rights of the USA and the Western World





It’s just not Ethel’s issue, the US Government has complained about President Hakainde Hichilema’s general misgovernace, large-scale acts of corruption in the public sector, abuse of human rights and misrule





As the host country of the United Nations headquarters in New York, the U.S. is legally obligated by the 1947 Headquarters Agreement to grant foreign officials access for official UN business.





However, the U.S. has historically invoked national security and foreign policy reasons to impose restrictions or deny visas, leading to diplomatic disputes.