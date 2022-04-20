Kakubo was fired from Barclays bank over fraud

Embattled Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo was fired from Barclays Bank in 2014 on fraud related charges, it has emerged.

According to an investigation, Mr. Kakubo was is also Kapiri Member of Parliament worked as a Relationship Manager at Barclays Head Office from 2011-2014 when he was unceremoniously fired.

Senior Bank Executives revealed that Mr. Kakubo who worked in the Corporate Banking Unit responsible for SME’s failed to make reconciliations on a number of accounts.

The Kapiri law marker also had a bad reputation of accumulating debts from Shylocks and a variety of money lenders who kept following him to the Bank.

He disappeared for a number of days, abandoning his post leading up the Bank to terminate his contract.

“It would appear that he knew that he was going to be let go, he went missing for a few weeks and that made it easier for HR to sack him because there were already a number of issues like fraud and bouncing of cheques,” source from the Bank said.

Mr. Kakubo is a nephew to Former First Lady Maureen Kakubo Mwanawasa was later adopted to contest the Kapiri seat on the UPND ticket in the 2016 general elections.

“He lost his job towards the end of 2014 and his wife Nomsi had already left him because of GBV and the only option was to campaign for UPND in 2016 together with the Aunty (Maureen Mwanawasa) and he was rewarded with an adoption mostly due to the Aunty’s influence,” the source added.

Mr. Kakubo has been in the news since images of his visit to Sinoma Cement Offices were shared on social media suggesting that he may have received a bribe from the Chinese owners at Sinoma.

“Those issues coming up that he may have gotten something from Sinoma cannot be ruled out, Stanley is a very shady character who left the Bank with a lot of debt some of which he is still hasn’t settled,” the source said.

In justifying delays to appoint his cabinet, President Hakainde Hichilema repeatedly stated how he would give Zambians the best cabinet since his search for cabinet members would be thorough, meticulous and based on meritocracy.

Credit: Lusaka Times