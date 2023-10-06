EMBRRACCE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION – HH

October 5th, 2023

LUSAKA – President Hakainde Hichilema has challenged Africa to invest in Digital Transformation for economic growth.

President Hiichilema said African countries should not just invest in digital transformation but also accelerate the digitalization agenda.

He said that investing and accelerating digital transformation has potential to propel economic development not only to the African continent but beyond.

He noted that if African leaders can acknowledge the importance and the value that digital transformation has to an economy, it will allow people to work longer hours thereby improving economic growth.

President Hichilema said this when he officially opened the 2023 Digital Government Africa Summit in Lusaka which is being held under the theme: Transforming governments for the digital age.

Mr Hichilema however, disputed statements that embracing digitalization will bring about job losses.

He acknowledged that some jobs will be affected but that this will spur economic growth where people will be working from 08 hours to 24 hours as opposed to the old way of working hours from 08: 00hours to 17: 00hours.

“ Dear delegates, I have a number of examples that I can give on how Zambia has transformed by using technology. We have one Open Border Post here in Zambia which had difficulties in clearing some trucks. I must mention that after installing and embracing new technology there, we clear more trucks than we expected. President Hichilema stated.

Mr Hichilema said embracing technology will help reduce inefficiencies that come with digital challenges.

President Hichilema also urged African leaders to also find ways and means of embracing technology especially on road blocks unlike doing it manually where police officers physically inspect vehicles.

He said physical checkups of the vehicles on road blocks delays traffic thereby slows productivity hence the need for technology to be developed for road blocks.

And Tony Blair Institute for Global Change Executive Chairperson, has urged African leaders to be innovative, focused and determined if a digital transformed Africa is to be achieved.

Mr Blair who is also United Kingdom former prime minister said Africa should also draw and come up with a workable implementation plan for the digital agenda.

He said a strong digital infrastructure and identity is paramount in the effective implementation of digitalization.

Mr Blair urged African leaders to take advantage of the youths and involve them to help offer different innovation ideas in line with digital transformation.

“Africa has vibrant youths who are innovative. Please give them a chance and utilize them. Am telling you they will offer and share ideas that will help develop a digitally advanced Africa,” Mr Blair stated.

Speaking at the same event, Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati announced that Zambia has effective October 5 gone live on Starlink, a license that will offer improved internet services in the country.

Mr Mutati said Starlink will help close the digital gap that exists between the urban and the rural areas in the country.

Meanwhile, Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu said from the time the summit commenced yesterday, many agreements were derived pertaining to digital governance.

Mr Mwiimbu said the delegates agreed that collaboration and partnerships with different private sectors should be embraced if Africa is to be digitally transformed.

He said delegates also agreed that digital literacy programs should also be implemented for the citizens to be well informed of the importance of technology especially for those in the rural areas.

And Smart Zambia National Coordinator Percy Chinyama said over 40 countries have been represented at the summit.

Mr Chinyama said going forward delegates discussed that more bilateral and multilateral meetings in line with digital transformation should be held in order to foster digital transformation in Africa.

