EMERGENCY TARIFF RENEWAL WORRIES MANUFACTURERS



The Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) has expressed worry over the recent renewal of emergency electricity tariffs, describing the move as unsettling and poorly timed for the industrial sector.





ZAM President Ashu Sagar stated that the decision—made without consultation—has disrupted pricing structures for manufacturers already grappling with high production costs and energy insecurity.





He said the tariff, initially introduced to cover imported power, appears no longer justified given improvements in hydroelectric generation and the rollout of solar installations.





Mr. Sagar said the lack of dialogue and transparency surrounding the renewal has shaken business confidence, particularly among manufacturers who rely heavily on consistent energy pricing to maintain operations.





He urged the Energy Regulation Board and ZESCO to engage more proactively with industry stakeholders before implementing such cost-altering measures, warning that sudden changes “further erode margins and weaken productivity.”