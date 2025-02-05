Emmanuel Jay BANDA FAILS TO GO LIVE, SENDS MESSAGE TO PETAUKE, VOTE FOR SIMON BANDA

JJ BANDA FAILS TO GO LIVE, SENDS MESSAGE TO PETAUKE, VOTE FOR SIMON BANDA

Petauke lawmaker Emmanuel Jay Banda has failed to deliver his message live to the people of Petauke ahead of a by-election called to replace him.

Banda fled the country and is on exile alleging persecution by the Hakainde Hichilema administration that slapped him aggravated robbery charge.

His attempts to go deliver a message live on Facebook from his unknown location the last two days has proved futile.

Ahead of the election tomorrow, 6th February 2025, Banda posted this message below urging Petauke to replace him a person who has heart for the people in the Constituency.

6th February Vote for simon Banda for chitukuko to go forward

My Advise to people of Petauke, as you Go to the poll on 6th February 2025

. Here are some few tips you need to have in mind.

• Vote for some one who has a heart of Petauke.

• Vote For Someone Who will be with you in times of trouble.

• Vote for Someone who will listern to you.

• Vote for someone who is willing use his personal resources to sponsor or Help your families in times of need like school, Hunger and Funeral.

Last but not the least don’t be blinded by lavishing or K100 you receiving just because its a bye election. Remember they promise but fail to deliever when voted into office.

As Team Tractor  worked and made Sure we delivered on our promises.

It have been shot but we did our Job, My heart was always with the people of petauke and still is.

Vote wise vote for Simon Banda

Together we can

Chitukuko Pasogolo

6th February Vote for simon Banda for chitukuko to go forward

My Advise to people of Petauke, as you Go to the poll on 6th February 2025

. Here are some few tips you need to have in mind.

• Vote for some one who has a heart of Petauke.

• Vote For Someone Who will be with you in times of trouble.

• Vote for Someone who will listern to you.

• Vote for someone who is willing use his personal resources to sponsor or Help your families in times of need like school, Hunger and Funeral.

Last but not the least don’t be blinded by lavishing or K100 you receiving just because its a bye election. Remember they promise but fail to deliever when voted into office.

As Team Tractor  worked and made Sure we delivered on our promises.

It have been shot but we did our Job, My heart was always with the people of petauke and still is.

Vote wise vote for Simon Banda

Together we can

Chitukuko Pasogolo