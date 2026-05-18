EMMANUEL JJ BANDA ALMOST DEPORTED TO ZAMBIA



EMBATTLED former Petauke Member of Parliament JJ Banda allegedly came close to being deported back to Zambia after authorities in his host country launched investigations into his activities and temporarily shut down his bank accounts.





According to Banda, the investigations were triggered after officials at the host country’s embassy allegedly suspected him of financing terr*or-related activities in Zambia.





Speaking during a facebook livestream, Banda said the embassy has since cleared him of the suspicions and communicated through email that the allegations were found to be false.





He further disclosed that his bank accounts, which had been frozen during the investigations, are likely to be restored following the clearance.





Meanwhile, the Zambia Police Service has continued to list Banda among its most wanted individuals and previously announced a K2 million reward for anyone with information leading to his location and arrest.





Banda, however, continues to deny allegations linking him to robbery and other criminal activities.