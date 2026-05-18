🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Race for State House Begins as ECZ Opens Presidential Nominations



Zambia’s 2026 presidential race officially enters a decisive phase today as the Electoral Commission of Zambia opens the filing of presidential nominations, setting the stage for what is shaping into one of the most crowded ballots in the country’s democratic history.





For the next five days, political party leaders, alliance candidates, and independents will stream into the Mulungushi International Conference Centre to formally stake their claim for Plot One ahead of the August 13 general elections. The process effectively marks the transition from political positioning to full campaign combat.





The opening day immediately reflects the scale and diversity of the field. Zambia Wake Up Party leader Howard Kunda is scheduled to file first at 09:00 hours, followed by United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia leader Charles Chanda and Kelvin Fube Bwalya of Zambia Must Prosper.





Over the course of the week, the nomination centre will host an unusually broad ideological and political spread: opposition veterans, emerging parties, independent candidates, alliance-backed contenders, clerics, academics, and political newcomers all seeking national visibility in an increasingly fragmented opposition landscape.





Tuesday’s programme is expected to draw significant political attention with the appearance of Citizens First leader Harry Kalaba, Tonse-linked candidate Brian Mundubile, and Patriotic Front presidential candidate Chitalu Chilufya. Their filings come amid continued battles over opposition consolidation, factional legitimacy, and alliance survival.





Wednesday and Thursday will feature some of the country’s more ideologically distinct voices, including Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe and Resolute Party president Makebi Zulu, both figures who have increasingly occupied the centre of opposition discourse in recent months.





The process will conclude Friday with the filing of incumbent President Hakainde Hichilema at 13:00 hours, a symbolic closing act by the man seeking a second term under the UPND banner.





Hichilema enters the race from a position of incumbency, with the ruling party maintaining dominance across its traditional red bases in Southern, Western, and North-Western provinces, while simultaneously attempting to make deeper inroads into former PF green strongholds





This year’s nomination process unfolds against a dramatically altered political backdrop. The Patriotic Front remains internally fractured despite recent court victories restoring some operational space, while multiple opposition alliances continue competing for the same anti-UPND voter base.





The result is a ballot crowded with ambition but lacking a singular opposition centre of gravity.



Still, nominations are more than procedural theatre. They provide the first visual test of mobilisation strength. Convoys, crowd sizes, symbolism, and messaging at Mulungushi will all be scrutinised closely by political observers searching for early indicators of momentum ahead of official campaigns.





By the close of Friday, Zambia’s presidential battlefield will be fully defined.



Then the real contest begins.



© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu