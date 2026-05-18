The growing number of withdrawals within UPND ahead of the 2026 elections is no longer a coincidence, it’s a pattern

WHAT IS YOUR OPINION!



The growing number of withdrawals within the United Party for National Development (UPND) ahead of the 2026 elections is no longer a coincidence,it’s a pattern.





From former ministers like Elijah Muchima, Elias Mubanga and Douglas Syakalima, to emerging uncertainty around figures such as Rodney Sikumba and Livingstone Mayor Constance Muleabai, one thing is becoming clear: this is not just about personal decisions.





While these moves are being framed as strategic and in the interest of party unity, the reality appears more complex.



The tightening adoption process, coupled with strong warnings against independent candidacies, has left many aspirants with limited options.





In such a political environment, stepping aside may not always be voluntary it may be the safest way to remain relevant.



President Hakainde Hichilema’s emphasis on loyalty and discipline, alongside signals that those who remain aligned could still be considered for future appointments, has introduced a new dynamic. For many, the calculation is simple: withdraw today, position for tomorrow.





*But this raises an important question are these withdrawals about unity, or quiet political repositioning?*



While this strategy may help avoid vote splitting and strengthen the party in the short term, it also risks weakening internal democracy if capable candidates are edged out or pressured to step aside.





Politics is about strategy, yes but it must also remain about choice.



As 2026 approaches, these decisions will shape not just the election outcome, but the future direction of Zambia’s political landscape.