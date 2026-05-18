We Have Already Won This Election- Makebi Zulu



By Staff Reporter



Resolute Party president Makebi Zulu has declared that his alliance has already secured victory ahead of the August elections, citing the public response received after Wednesday’s announcement that the two opposition leaders would work together.





Speaking during a media briefing this afternoon, Mr. Zulu said any opposition political party that refuses to partner with them is working with “Kimunya,” adding that they would expose such parties to the people of Zambia.





He further stated that if the ECZ disqualifies one of them, they will throw their support behind the other candidate.





Mr. Zulu also assured supporters that their alliance would appear on the ballot whether they like it or not.



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