TRUMP DELIVERS GRAVE WARNING TO IRAN: “THE CLOCK IS TICKING” AFTER NETANYAHU CALL





President Trump issued a direct and urgent warning to Iran immediately after speaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.





Trump posted on Truth Social: “For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE! President DJT.”





Fox News reported the call centered on Iran, with the U.S. and Israel preparing for possible strikes as peace deal prospects stall.





The ongoing U.S. Navy pressure campaign was highlighted: CENTCOM says U.S. forces have now redirected 81 commercial vessels and disabled four more in its blockade of Iran.





Senator Lindsey Graham weighed in: “I would also keep the embargo on to weaken their economy right now. I think they’re trying to wait us out. I think they are playing games.”





Fox correspondent Ashley Webster reported from Tel Aviv: “The president posting on Truth Social that clock is ticking and time is of essence. It’s the same line of statements we’ve heard from a number of weeks now. Benjamin Netanyahu calling a meeting of his security cabinet.”





Reports confirm the U.S. and Israel are undergoing the most intense preparations for renewed attacks against Iran since last month’s ceasefire.