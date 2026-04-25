NEW: Emmanuel Macron just publicly raised serious doubts about the reliability of the United States under Donald Trump — and the implications are massive.





Speaking in Athens alongside Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President Konstantinos Tasoulas, Macron warned that uncertainty around NATO’s Article 5 — the alliance’s core mutual defense guarantee — is now “de facto weakening” NATO itself. And he made clear those doubts were introduced not by Europe, but by Trump.





Macron described this as a “unique moment” where the leaders of the United States, Russia, and China are all acting against European interests, urging Europe to “wake up” and prepare for a dramatically shifting world order.





He also cautioned against rushing into a full economic break with China, warning it could leave Europe more dependent on the U.S. and seen globally as “vassals” — a striking reflection of how much trust has eroded.





And in a major escalation, Macron confirmed France will expand its nuclear arsenal and stop publicly disclosing its size.





Europe is rearming, recalibrating, and preparing for a world where American leadership is no longer a given.