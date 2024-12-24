Emmanuel Macron names fourth Prime Minister of the year

French President Emmanuel Macron unveiled a new government on Monday evening, naming Francois Bayrou as his fourth prime minister this year in an effort to steer the country out of its ongoing political crisis. The announcement follows months of turmoil in France’s second-largest EU economy, marked by parliamentary deadlock and contentious governance challenges.

The new cabinet sees former prime minister Elisabeth Borne taking on the role of education minister, while another ex-premier, Manuel Valls, makes an unexpected return as minister for overseas territories. Valls’ appointment underscores the importance of the role after authorities faced criticism over their handling of a deadly cyclone in Mayotte, France’s poorest overseas territory, which claimed at least 35 lives.

Gerald Darmanin, previously interior minister, was appointed justice minister, despite his long-standing ambitions to helm the foreign ministry. Current Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu and Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot retained their posts, while Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, a conservative known for his hardline stance on illegal immigration, also stayed in his position.

The crucial task of delivering next year’s budget falls to Eric Lombard, the newly appointed economy minister. His role is pivotal as the government aims to secure parliamentary approval for a cost-cutting budget for 2025, a major hurdle given the fractured state of the legislature.

Bayrou’s cabinet reflects Macron’s strategy to assemble a government with political heavyweights to ensure stability and avoid the fate of Bayrou’s predecessor, Michel Barnier, whose tenure ended prematurely. The inclusion of two former prime ministers indicates a focus on leveraging experience to navigate the country’s political impasse.

Bayrou, 73, leader of the centrist MoDem group allied with Macron’s party, was appointed on December 13. His immediate challenges include surviving a likely no-confidence vote and pushing through a contentious budget plan.

France’s current political crisis stems from Macron’s gamble on snap elections earlier this year. The strategy, aimed at consolidating his authority, backfired when voters returned a fragmented parliament split among three rival blocs. As a result, Macron has struggled to push through his legislative agenda, further intensifying political instability.

The announcement of the new government coincided with a national day of mourning for victims of the Mayotte cyclone, reflecting the dual pressures of domestic challenges and international responsibilities weighing on the administration. However, many political analysts are skeptical about Bayrou’s ability to navigate the crisis, with predictions of continued difficulties ahead.