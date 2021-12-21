Mwamba Confirms PF Presidential Bid…I have no problem serving at any level including presidential

Former Zambian Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba has confirmed he is throwing his hat in the ring for the Patriotic Front presidency at next year’s convention.

Featuring on Prime Television’s Oxygen for Democracy, Mwamba said he had garnered a lot of experience including serving as a former diplomat to vie for the top job in the Patriotic Front.

Mwamba who served in South Africa as ambassador and in Ethiopia said that he was heeding to the call by some members of the PF in the aftermath of the August 12 elections loss.

“I have served as permanent secretary, I have served as official spokesperson for former President Chiluba, I have been a diplomat in some of the most distinguished stations in the world, South Africa and Ethiopia. I have interacted with many presidents, my disposition on the matter of leadership is that I have always served wherever I have been called,” he said.

“And with the vast experience that I have when I see what I can offer this country maybe through the Patriotic Front and members are calling upon me to participate in the leadership contest I have no problem with that.”

Mwamba said, “I should not say that it is coming from the members, looking at the vast wealth of experience that I have had, that I have had an opportunity that God has sued top open up the doors. I have no problem with serving at any level including presidential.”

He said that the PF was still an attractive brand and remained vibrant with 59 members of parliament.

Mwamba also advised President Hakainde Hichilema to be wary of law enforcement agencies that had perfected the art of misleading politicians.

He said that having been incarcerated multiple times should make Hichilema cautious with the manner he embraced arrests being championed by the law enforcement agencies.

Mwamba opposed the appointment of Ministry of Information Director Thabo Kawana saying the appointee was illegally appointed.

He said that the ned dawn government had fallen victim to the appointment of cadres in positions where they promised to fix professionals.

Mwamba said the wholesale recall of diplomats was unfair as they were being withdrawn with immediate effect.

“I have misgivings on the current manner the diplomats on recall have been treated,” he said.

Four leading candidates have emerged for the PF top job among them Mwamba, Chishimba Kambwili, Brian Mundubile and Stephen Kampyongo.