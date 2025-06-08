By ZimEye

Emmanuel Mwamba confronted on camera over why he’s using Edgar Lungu’s funeral to subject Zimbabweans and Zambians to more human rights abuses. Transcript-





Emmanuel Mwamba: Just hold on. Just hold on. I want to put you online. Thank you. Please introduce yourself and give us your name and you make your contributions.





Simba Chikanza: Okay? Thank you very much. Yeah, yeah. I’m calling from Zimbabwe, Chikanza, so I just want to mourn our president, Edgar Lungu, and mourn with our people of Zambia. And thank you for the update, comrade Emmanuel Mwamba, but also to ask you, why are you of omitting the violence that President Lungu and also the disinformation campaign that he was running against Zimbabweans? We’ve got 16 million Zimbabweans, most of them are in the diaspora because of the collaboration that President Lungu was running with Emmerson Mnangagwa, which started with the deportation of Tendai Bitii? My name is Simba Chikanza. My name is Simba Chikanza, sir. And you know what? Comrade, honorable.





Emmanuel Mwamba: Simba



Simba Chikanza: Yes Sir.



Emmanuel Mwamba: just a minute let me guide. Let me guide.



Simba Chikanza: Thank you. Thank you, because you never mentioned these issues. And I I live in the diaspora. Honorable Mwamba right now. I live outside my own country, even Zambia. I cannot visit Zambia right now. I only briefly visited. I can’t even right now because of the chaos that President Lungu left your country in. So I’m asking, and you know what honorable Mwamba? Honorable Mwamba, Honorable Mwamba, Honorable Mwamba, honorable Mwamba, yes.





Emmanuel Mwamba: Who’s hosting the program. Who’s hosting the program?



Simba Chikanza: Yeah, sorry?



Emmanuel Mwamba: who’s hosting the program?





Simba Chikanza: Oh,

it is. It is yourself, sir. But you know what? I’m trying to let you know you mentioned that there was abuse against President Lungu. I myself right now. I’m still- my people. Over 10 million Zimbabweans are in the diaspora because of President Edgar Lungu and so why not mention, why not mention?





Emmanuel Mwamba: I am in the diaspora as well. I am in the diaspora as well.



Simba Chikanza: No, that’s not diaspora. That is abuse. That is human rights abuses. Why aren’t you telling the UN the UN repertoires, those UN officials also the violence that we are suffering right now. My people are suffering in the diaspora right now. And you know what honorable Mwamba I stayed in President Lungu’s home. Did you know that, physically, in September 2022 I stayed in a lodge called Cresta Lodge in Lusaka. And I thought this is privately owned. I only discovered after I left that my visit to Lusaka, it was actually to a property that President Lungu bought from suspicious proceeds. I had no idea, no clue. And I even visited President Lungu. The last phone call to President Lungu while he was in in office was by me on 13 August 2021 when he had switched off the internet from Zambians, our your people, my people as well. And you know what?





Emmanuel Mwamba: Hold hold hold. Can you listen to me first?



Simba Chikanza: Yes, it is.



Emmanuel Mwamba: Just hold on. Will you listen to me first?



Simba Chikanza: Thank you. I’m just saying, you know the only question to you, honorable Mwamba, why not let the UN officials also know that that that that President Lungu subjected 10 million Zimbabweans, 16 million Zimbabweans who are right now- Who are right now- refugees, refugees, honorable Mwamba?





Emmanuel Mwamba: I know him very well, He’s a member of the opposition.



Simba Chikanza: Produce the party card. Produce the evidence. Where is the evidence? You know that that is not true.





Emmanuel Mwamba: member of the opposition in Zimbabwe.



Simba Chikanza: Where is the party card Mr Mwamba?



Emmanuel Mwamba: I put you away because wanted you to come down and listen to me first; I recognize that you have grievances in Zimbabwe





Simba Chikanza: Where is the party card?



Emmanuel Mwamba: How members of the opposition are treated. This is a long standing issue from 2008; however, as you have seen, you will not use this platform to bring partisan issues affecting Zimbabwe.





Simba Chikanza: Aren’t you using the this platform President Lungu’s death to bring partisan issues, to divide Zambia, to divide Africa, to even divide Zimbabwe? That is the point. Is it fair for the for the for for President Lungu family, for you to use the funeral of President Lungu, to make me and my people, 10, 16 million Zimbabweans, destitute, destitute, out of their own country; Honorable Mwamba. Is that fair? Is that are you serving the truth?





Emmanuel Mwamba: that we should recognize the violence that has occurred in Zimbabwe. There are partisan issues in Zimbabwe.





Simba Chikanza: Aren’t you being partisan Right now, if you omit these issues? Look, sir, look, honorable Mwamba, there is money laundering. There’s money laundering. I told you here, there is money laundering.



Emmanuel Mwamba: I’m inviting I’m inviting!





Simba Chikanza: I told you here, there’s money laundering.



Emmanuel Mwamba: I’m inviting.



Simba Chikanza: You have just; you’re switching me off. Thank you very much.





Honorable Mwamba, there live on on video. I’ve just been speaking with you. My name is Simba Chikanza from the ZimEye news network, and also Al Jazeera Goldmafia documentary, founder, lead researcher, investigator, and just asking him about the truth, because he seems to be using the death of President Edgar Lungu, the funeral there, for partisan issues, and also to divide Zambians, to divide Zimbabweans, to divide Africa. And if he’s not, what is he doing? Why is he omitting these issues? Why is he not telling the United Nations these matters relating to to real human rights abuse, matters relating to money laundering, money is relating to disinformation as well? A man who switched off the internet and who swore, who swore while he was president that Zambia must get worse, that Hichilema must not make it. I mean, what is this? What is this? He, President Lungu, left Zambia in a state that even I myself cannot visit Zambia freely right now or easily:





When you call a journalist a member of the opposition when you know that there isn’t any such evidence what are you trying to hide? Are you not trying to hide money laundering; Ongoing money laundering?; Ongoing war crimes by Edgar Lungu who even made this announcement clear ?- ZimEye