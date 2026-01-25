EMMANUEL MWAMBA REMOVE BRIAN MUNDUBILE FROM YOUR MOUTH NO- Lillian Mutambo

EMMANUEL MWAMBA REMOVE BRIAN MUNDUBILE FROM YOUR MOUTH NO



Emmanuel Mwamba you lost direction of your platform the moment you made your team which broke away from what I started to promote your candidate.

I started the Diaspora whats app group Zambian Voices Tiktok and from there I built an executive team, I would make daily morning calls little did I know you guys had other plans.

You st0le my group members on whats app, I was left with a shell. I started from zero, formed another pact with serious people and started promoting Brian Mundubile after my Endorsement. Today we are the most followed, most shared, the most consistent, and very relevant. That’s how God works, you thought you were smart!





I was warned about you being cun•ning , I saw it with my two eyes…You will not come from the bush to de•stroy our hard work with our President. You want to call the meeting of Tonse Alliance!illegal, as who???? Maybe in your house not Zambia mate! All we know is you are in America in Ex!Le so who are you to discredit a legal Tonse Process??…You thought you were smart but see your life, your platform lost visibility. I never came to Facebook to E×pose what transpired but since you are atta•king Brian Mundubile I have come for you…Stay in your lane!!! Pali Mundubile Tabesha!





Brian Mundubile was treated like a n0body by some of you PF Officials, they even fired MCCs who endorsed him. So now that you have seen the acceptance of his candidature across PF and Zambians you now want to breed Confusion? Ulabeja, Brian Mundubile is not your mate!





Check mate!!! Your cr00ked ways have been shuttered, even if we form Government you will remain where you are because no one trusts you.

I now understand the Chiluba Family you are a very dan•gerous person..Tufyakwa!!!!! When they called to complain about how you betrayed FREDERICK CHILUBA Dr. , I didn’t understand but now I do.





You have no relevance so stop the noise already!

Shame 﫠 on you chikonko kumukoshi ku USA!



#BM8 Movement is a national movement and Tonse Alliance is not a PF alliance, Robert Chabinga President of PF has an alliance with UPND so I beg shift, no be your matter, go to c0urt to get PF 

Shame on you 



Lillian Mutambo



Lily Mutamz TV