" EMMANUEL MWAMBA 'S DESPERATE ATTEMPT TO DISTORT ZAMBIA'S SUCCESS"



Folks, let me tell you, Emmanuel Mwamba’s article is a total disaster, a complete failure. He’s trying to distort the facts, to spin the story, but it’s not going to work. Zambia’s success in agriculture is undeniable, believe me.





🔴The Truth About Zambia’s Maize Production



Zambia has registered a higher maize production of 3,655,646 metric tonnes in the 2024/25 Agricultural season, compared to 1,511,143 metric tonnes produced in the 2023/24 agricultural season. That’s a huge increase, folks, a tremendous achievement. And let me tell you, no one, no one, is better than President Hakainde Hichilema at delivering results.





🔴Mwamba’s Lies Exposed



Emmanuel Mwamba wants you to believe that the previous government achieved more, but the facts tell a different story. The numbers don’t lie, folks. The UPND government has made significant strides in agriculture, and this bumper harvest is an example of their hard work and dedication.





🔴What Does This Mean for Zambia?



This achievement is not just about numbers; it’s about the people. It’s about the farmers who worked tirelessly to produce this maize, it’s about the communities who will benefit from this harvest, and it’s about the country’s food security. Zambia is moving in the right direction, folks, and no one can deny it.





🔴A Message to Emmanuel Mwamba



Listen, Emmanuel, I know you’re trying to spin the story, but it’s not going to work. The people of Zambia see through your lies, and they’re not buying it. You need to focus on the facts, not on spreading fake news and propaganda.





🔴What’s Your Take?



