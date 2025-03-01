“EMMANUEL MWAMBA ‘s WEB OF DECEIT: A REBUTTAL TO HIS MISGUIDED ARTICLE”



Emmanuel Mwamba’s recent article, “Patricia Scotland Should Decline this Award and Must instead hold Hichilema Accountable,” is a desperate attempt to rewrite history and distract from President Hakainde Hichilema’s remarkable achievements. As a staunch critic of the President, Mwamba seems to have forgotten that the issues plaguing the Patriotic Front (PF) are a result of their own doing.





The 2021 election had one clear winner, President Hakainde Hichilema, and a sore loser, Edgar Lungu, who has failed to move on even after four years. Mwamba’s attempt to spin this narrative is nothing but a web of deceit.





Let’s set the record straight. President Hichilema has made significant strides in rebuilding the nation, despite inheriting a broken economy and a massive debt burden. Here are just a few examples:





– Decentralization: Power has been devolved from the central government to local authorities, resulting in tangible development projects such as schools, health centers, and maternity annexes.

– Free Education: President Hichilema reintroduced free education, bringing over 2 million children back to school.

– Employment Opportunities: The President has employed over 70,000 teachers, health workers, and military personnel in under three years.

– Social Cash Transfers: The government has implemented social safety nets to support vulnerable communities affected by drought.

– Revamping the Mining Sector: President Hichilema has successfully restored stability to the sector, resolving disputes and attracting billions of dollars in investment.





These achievements are an example of President Hichilema’s commitment to delivering on his promises. It’s no wonder that Patricia Scotland, Commonwealth Secretary-General, was awarded the Order of the Eagle of Zambia – 2nd Division by President Hichilema.





Mwamba’s claims of human rights abuses and restrictions on democratic space are baseless and misleading. The UPND government has made significant progress in promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance.





Emmanuel Mwamba’s article is a desperate attempt to distract from President Hichilema’s achievements and shift attention away from the PF’s own failures. We urge our readers to see through the misinformation and judge the UPND government on its record of delivery.





