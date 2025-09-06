Emmanuel Mwamba, The Face of PF’s Rotten Theft



By ; Tobbius C Hamunkoyo-LLB



Fellow Zambians, let’s tell the truth straight to Emmanuel Mwamba’s face! You will not, and you cannot, divert our attention from the theft of USD 11 million stolen using the presidential jet,who does that? Someone elected to serve the interest of Zambians? . Who in their right mind withdraws that kind of money over the counter sure , flies it back in a luxury jet, and then deposits USD 100,000 every day like a street gambler? Truth be told ,. That was not governance, that was pure theft!





And Mwamba wants to lecture us? He is a spoilt mwankole, a parasite who fed fat while Zambians suffered.





When our children sat on floors in grass-thatched classrooms, when students went hungry in public universities, when hospitals collapsed without medicines, what were they doing? Flying stolen money, buying choppers, and building mansions for themselves! That is the PF record, and Mwamba is its ugly face!





Let us remind them, they shut down the mines, they looted KCM, and they strangled the economy, just so they could pocket resources meant for the people. Today Mwamba walks around defending thieves, insulting our intelligence, and pretending as if PF are victims. Victims of what? Victims of their own greed and corruption!





Emmanuel Mwamba is not a leader. He is not a patriot. He is a walking testimony of PF’s rot, arrogant, shameless, and unapologetic.





Zambians will never forget, and Zambians will never forgive. Mwamba and his PF thieves belong nowhere near public office; they belong in the dustbin of history, and yes, in a special place reserved for those who chose to loot instead of to lead.





Fellow citizens, let us stand firm. Never again shall we allow thieves like Emmanuel Mwamba and his PF clique anywhere near our state coffers. Never again!