Emmanuel Mwamba: The Self-Appointed Ambassador of Propaganda





By InnovateZed Midia



In every generation, there comes a political figure who chooses disgrace over dignity, lies over truth, and propaganda over progress. In Zambia today, that person is none other than Emmanuel Mwamba the undisputed Ambassador of Propaganda.





Mwamba has built his entire political career not on service, not on vision, and certainly not on leadership, but on a shameless addiction to propaganda. If there were a university for lies, Emmanuel Mwamba would be the Vice Chancellor, Professor, and librarian all at once. He thrives on fabrications the way a fish thrives in water, mistaking noise-making for relevance.





Every day, Mwamba wakes up not to think about how Zambia can progress, but how he can twist, distort, and manufacture lies against the New Dawn Government. His obsession with propaganda is so intense that one wonders if he has ever spent a single minute in his life thinking about real solutions for Zambians. To him, politics is not about ideas it is about how many headlines he can hijack with his baseless stories.





But here is the irony: while Mwamba is busy fanning the flames of propaganda, President Hakainde Hichilema and the New Dawn Government are busy delivering results—fixing the economy, attracting investment, creating jobs, building schools, and giving hope to millions. Development is on the ground, while Mwamba is lost in Facebook fantasy.





History will not be kind to him. Emmanuel Mwamba will not be remembered as a leader, a policymaker, or even a serious opposition figure. He will be remembered as the political clown of his time the father, godfather, and permanent Ambassador of Propaganda. His legacy is already written in shame: a loudspeaker of lies who mistook deception for strategy.





Zambia deserves better. While Mwamba parades his embassy of propaganda, the people are marching forward with the truth, with progress, and with a leader who values service over noise. Emmanuel Mwamba may be fluent in propaganda, but Zambians are fluent in reality.