Emmanuel Mwamba Unveils Bold Labour Day Commitments Under “Project 2026 and Beyond”



As Zambia marked Labour Day under the theme “Decent Work and Economic Growth for All,” Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba has released a comprehensive workers’ manifesto titled “Project 2026 and Beyond,” outlining sweeping reforms aimed at public service workers and the broader labour force.



Speaking through a formal statement shared widely on social media and to the press, Mwamba described the initiative not as a political campaign, but as a generational plan meant to restore dignity to workers and address long-standing financial and social injustices faced by civil servants.



Key Highlights of the Proposal:



1. Tax Relief and PAYE Restructuring

Mwamba pledged a reduction of all general taxes to 15% or less, excluding so-called sin taxes on items such as alcohol, tobacco, and luxury goods. The proposed PAYE bands would see income up to K5,000 taxed at 0%, K5,100–K10,000 at 10%, and anything above K10,100 at 15%.



2. Loan Forgiveness and Debt Reform

Declaring 2026 as a “Lord’s Jubilee Year,” Mwamba promised loan forgiveness for public service workers, including the transfer of microfinance debts to the Public Service Micro Finance Company (PSMFC) as part of a planned debt swap. He condemned current microfinance lending practices as “predatory” and blamed them for pushing many workers into mental health crises.



3. Settling Outstanding Government Obligations

The proposal includes clearing all outstanding payments owed to civil servants, such as leave benefits, housing and rural hardship allowances, repatriation fees, and responsibility allowances. Mwamba emphasized the need to also settle pension and repatriation benefits for retirees to free up government housing occupied by unpaid ex-employees.





4. Affordable Housing and Mortgage Access

Mwamba called for the revival of the Zambia National Building Society (ZNBS) and the National Housing Authority (NHA) to ensure low-income and affordable housing is available, especially in urban areas where rental costs have become “excessively high and unaffordable.”



5. Labour Rights and Family Unity

The ambassador also pledged to halt the creation of duplicate labour unions, reinstate victimized workers, and end transfers that result in “constructive dismissals.” A particularly bold commitment was the promise to reunite separated families by ensuring married couples in the civil service are not posted to different regions.



6. Health System Overhaul

In his final key point, Mwamba promised to revamp and refinance the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIMA) to improve access to quality healthcare and ensure faster diagnosis and treatment.



“Project 2026 is not a plan for elections, but for generations,” Mwamba emphasized, signaling long-term structural changes rather than short-term political promises.



While the proposal has drawn praise from some worker unions and civil society advocates for its ambitious and empathetic approach, critics have questioned its feasibility given Zambia’s fiscal constraints and rising public debt.



May 1, 2025

