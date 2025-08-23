Emmanuel Mwamba urges citizens to stop discussing Lungu’s burial to allow government, family negotiations

Mwamba urges citizens to stop discussing Lungu’s burial to allow government, family negotiations





PATRIOTIC Front (PF) member Emmanuel Mwamba has appealed to Zambians to exercise restraint in publicly commenting on the funeral and burial of former president Edgar Lungu in order to create space for negotiations between government and the family.





Earlier this week, government through the secretary to the cabinet Patrick Kangwa guided that only Kangwa was allowed to speak or give an update on the matter.





Mwamba commended this move and urged citizens should respect the position to prevent further tensions.





“I’m glad that there is great attempt during this period of the matter that has been adjourned sine die that maybe the two parties can discuss,” he said on his Facebook page.





“We call for responsibility, let us see if the secretary to the cabinet, government statements can be respected.”



He said calling for dialogue while insults and public confrontations continued against the family was counterproductive.





He said government’s temporary suspension of proceedings created an opportunity for meaningful discussions.





Mwamba explained that he was encouraged that efforts were being made to reopen communication between the family and the State following the adjournment of the matter in court.





“It’s up to you and me to exercise responsibility, that’s why I’m not encouraging remarks and talks about that matter,” stated the former ambassador.





He also commended earlier calls by UPND secretary general Batuke Imenda for ruling party members to refrain from discussing the issue.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, August 23, 2025