Emmanuel Mwamba Urges Fr. Chikoya to Decline President Hichilema’s Appointment to the Human Rights Commission

Mwamba Urges Fr. Chikoya to Decline President Hichilema’s Appointment to the Human Rights Commission





Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;



“Due to flagrant abuse of human rights, utter disregard for the Constitution and his determination to enact a dictatorship, the Rt. Rev. Emmanuel Chikoya, the General Secretary of the Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) should decline President Hakainde Hichilema’s appointment to an institution he has made a mockery and laughing stock.





“President Hichilema has a habit of appointing credible people or highly compromised individuals, to institutions he is abusing to sanitise or legitimize his illegal or corrupt decisions”.





“Be like Dolika Banda that resigned or turned down the appointment. Or you will become like Mumba Malila where you become complicit to President Hichilema’s crime and misrule”





“He should leave these appointments to people like Laura Miti.”



President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed members of the Human Rights Commisson Board.





Dr. Pamela Sambo has been appointed as Chairperson, with Dr. Felicity Kalunga taking on the role of Deputy Chairperson. The President has also appointed Bishop Emmanuel Yona Chikoya, Ms. Panic Malawo Chilufya, Ms. Laura Mary Miti, Father Joe Komakoma, and Mr. Fred Wamundila Waliuya as Commissioners.