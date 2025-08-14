Emmanuel Mwamba urges govt to allow jailed PF chieftain, Kambwili, urgent medical attention

Ex-envoy, Mwamba, urges govt to allow jailed PF chieftain, Kambwili, urgent medical attention





Zambia’s former Ambassador to Ethiopia, Emmanuel Mwamba, has appealed to the government to urgently allow former Information and Publicity Minister, Chishimba Kambwili, to access medical treatment due to his deteriorating health condition.





Kambwili is currently serving a five-month jail sentence after losing his appeal against a conviction for expressing hatred or ridicule based on tribe or place of origin—remarks he made during a radio broadcast in 2021.





This follows the Kasama High Court’s decision on July 14, 2025, to uphold the Magistrate’s Court ruling, after which Kambwili immediately began serving his sentence.



In a statement issued in Lusaka on Wednesday, Mwamba called on Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu and Zambia Correctional Service Commissioner General Frederick Chilukutu to intervene and authorise Kambwili’s access to urgent medical care