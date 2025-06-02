” EMMANUEL MWAMBA’S DESPERATE ATTEMPT TO TARNISH PRESIDENT HI HELENA’S REPUTATION”



by Timmy



Folks, let me tell you, Emmanuel Mwamba’s latest article is a total disaster, a complete failure. It’s all about fake news, false narratives, and desperation. This guy’s got nothing better to do than spread lies about President Hichilema. Sad!





First of all, the farm in question is in Namwala, not Kalomo. Get your facts straight, Emmanuel! You’re so busy spreading propaganda that you can’t even get the basics right. And let’s talk about this court case. The High Court dismissed it because it was statute barred. Case closed.





🔴What’s Really Going On?



✅Failed Politics: Emmanuel Mwamba and his colleagues are relics of the past, desperate to cling to power. They’re more interested in politicking than working for the people.



✅Misinformation: Mwamba’s article is riddled with inaccuracies and false claims. He’s more interested in spreading fake news than telling the truth.



✅President Hichilema’s Successes: On the other hand, President Hichilema is busy working hard to feed the nation, create jobs, and develop the country. His farm in Namwala is just one example of his commitment to economic growth.





🔴The Verdict



Emmanuel Mwamba’s article is a laughingstock, folks. It’s time for him to get his facts straight and stop spreading fake news. President Hichilema is a winner, and he’s got the support of the people. Sorry, Emmanuel, but you’re just a losing horse.



WAGON MEDIA