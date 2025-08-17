EMOTIONAL MOMENTS FOR KALOMO FARMERS

Kalomo Farmers Lose 70 disease-free Cows Despite Pleas for Mercy





A group of farmers in Kalomo District were left devastated after 70 of their cattle were slaughtered despite their desperate pleas for mercy.





The livestock were being relocated from Moomba to Mailamale, approximately 20 kilometers away, in search of fertile grazing land when authorities seized them.





Speaking on behalf of the affected farmers, Happy Mbewe presented letters from the local headman granting permission for the movement of the cattle. However, the Veterinary Officer overseeing the operation deemed the relocation illegal.





Mr. Mbewe alleged that the officer personally spent K40,000 to transport the cattle, which were later confirmed to be disease-free.





The farmers were further shocked upon arrival at the Kalomo Abattoir to find that arrangements had already been made to sell the animals.





“This was not only financially devastating, but it also shows a disregard for the livelihoods of farmers,” Mr. Mbewe said.



©️ KUMWESU | August 17, 2025