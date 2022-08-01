UPND are like gamblers in a Casino, says Chilangwa

By Kombe Mataka

WE’RE retaining the Kabushi seat, says acting PF secretary general Nickson Chilangwa.

Chilangwa said at a briefing held at Parliament on Friday that the PF would go to campaign in Kabushi Constituency uncompromisingly to ensure they retain the s

He said the PF would tell the people of Kabushi in Ndola that the UPND had terminated employment of over 300 workers of Indeni Refinery Oil and failed to build even a single toilet.

“Yesterday (Thursday) was a very sad day for us following the nullification of the seat of one Bowman Lusambo. Yes, we want to be honest. It was a sad day but today it is a good day for us because two seats have been upheld. We want to thank the judiciary. Whatever the decision the judiciary comes up with for us we shall support them,” Chilangwa who is also Kawambwa PF member of parliament, said. “God is saying something to us the Patriotic Front.”

He said even the loss of the August 12, 2021 election was for a purpose.

“We can assure you without any shadow of doubt, Kabushi we are retaining, come day, come rain, come sun shine. We are going into Kabushi uncompromisingly. We are going to tell the people of Kabushi the failures of this government. How they have even failed to build a toilet of their own. They are busy jumping on our projects,” Chilangwa said.

He said PF would explain the failures of the UPND and the termination of jobs at Indeni after government’s decision to ‘remodel it’.

“We are also going to tell them that the employment of the 30,000 teachers was part of our programme,” Chilangwa said. “Everything they are doing are our projects. Employing 12,000 health workers is our project. Employing 30,000 teachers is our project. We are happy that they are fulfilling our projects…the guy [President Hakainde Hichilema] promised us that he was going to get us US $25 million because of international connections, have you seen any of that? The guy said he was going to reduce international travel, (Michael) Sata travelled seven times …this gentleman in seven months, he has travelled 20 times. Is that reduction? Ati we shall be moving in Corollas, have you seen any of these ministers in a Corolla? Recently they bought 15 GXs from Toyota Zambia.”

Chilangwa boasted that the PF had put up in excess of 3,000 kilometres of road across Zambia.

“…which is still a drop in the ocean. No single person should ever think that because they speak good English…They lie in the morning, in the evening and at bed time that they are going to accomplish what they say they are going to accomplish. It is not possible. The programme of the Patriotic Front was an on-going programme. We dealt with certain things and meant to build on certain things,” he said. “It is so strange, and are you not ashamed colleagues from the media that a man we call our President goes to commission a project in the lower Kafue and he is thanking himself that he has done extremely well? A guy goes to commission a nickel mine in North Western Province and he is praising himself and cannot even have the humility to thank the foundation that the PF led. Are you seeing what I am seeing colleagues? A man goes into Mulungushi [International Conference Centre], Kenneth Kaunda Wing built at US $65 million by the PF government and they claim that they invited ECL (Edgar Chagwa Lungu) to come through but when you look at salutations his name is not there. Suppose ECL went to Mulunguishi that day and on the order of proceedings and salutations is not there, what would have happened?”

Chilangwa said the UPND leadership was full of themselves.

“We are dealing with people who are full of themselves. In fact, the behaviour of the UPND government I liken it to a gambler. They are like gamblers in a Casino. Yes, they are. The UPND and its leadership are gamblers of the highest order. You can’t be gambling with everything. What kind of human beings are they? It is only a gambler who does not appreciate the value of a fellow gambler or the value of those who have put up a casino or maybe a gambler in a casino is even better because it is established probably they are gamblers in a nightclub,” he said. “They cannot appreciate everything that is positive about the PF. Lo and behold, when you talk about the debt they are the first to scream the highest. They say ‘they left a big debt’ without appreciating where all that money went. It is all there in black and white why we wanted this money and there is no country that can develop to another level without relying on the strength of another country.”

Chilangwa said no political party can succeed without acknowledging what other parties were doing.

“There is no political party in this country that goes to the next level without appreciating the strength and goodness of other political parties. There is no human being, in here colleagues all of us seated here, who can be a greater human being without appreciating another human being. If you are human being who cannot appreciate another human being, there is a word that we use that you must be a complete idiot,” he said. “Yes indeed. If I cannot appreciate another human being for who they are, what they contribute, then I am an idiot. So colleagues this is where we are today.”

Chilangwa mocked that a year was almost clocking without UPND delivering.

“Colleagues this is the end of parliament, this sitting. Do you know what it means? One year is gone. There was a character who was saying ‘no, me I have got five years to go’. He hasn’t got five years. Now that 2022 is gone, he is only remaining with 2023 and 2024, 2025 is political fever. It is politicking. 2026 it is voting and some people are so naïve. They think that a political cycle of five years has got five years. No! It is three years. If you don’t perform in three years, kuya bebele (you are voted out),” said Chilangwa. “Why should you be worried when someone says ‘ndebwelelapo’ (I’m coming back) if he is not a factor? If someone says ndebwelelapo and it gives you tantrums, the whole night you cannot sleep, you are thinking about it. Immediately you go to a meeting you talk about a person, ushilebwelelapo (who is not coming back to power), are you okay? Or there is something wrong upstairs? Umuntu nga talebwelelapo (if a person is not coming back) just ignore them. Ati talebwelelapo (He says he is not coming back), but the fact is they know that PF ilebwekelapo (is bouncing back).”