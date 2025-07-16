EMPOWERING LOCAL GROWTH: GOVERNMENT LAUNCHES $70 MILLION SME FUND





BY: Wagon Media Team

Lusaka, July 15, 2025 –



In a bold step towards revitalizing Zambia’s local enterprise sector, the Government has launched a $70 million investment fund under the newly introduced Growth Investment Partners Zambia (GIP Zambia) initiative.



The fund, backed by the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) in collaboration with development partners from the United Kingdom and Sweden, is expected to support over 150 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the country. With long-term, flexible loans offered in local currency, the initiative aims to drive industrialisation, promote innovation, and create much-needed jobs.





Unlike past mechanisms that have faced operational challenges, such as the CEEC, GIP Zambia promises a more structured and transparent approach to financing local business growth. Analysts believe that if well managed, the fund could be a game-changer for Zambia’s manufacturing sector and entrepreneurial landscape.





Wagon Media will continue to track how this fund is implemented and its impact on Zambia’s economic recovery and development.



