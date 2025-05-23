“Empty Rhetoric or Genuine Dialogue? HH’s Call to Consult ECL is Insincere and Politically Motivated”- PF

Press Release

For Immediate Release



“Empty Rhetoric or Genuine Dialogue? HH’s Call to Consult ECL is Insincere and Politically Motivated”





Lusaka – 23rd May, 2026



The Patriotic Front has taken note of recent remarks by President Hakainde Hichilema’s spokesperson, Clayson Hamasaka, suggesting the Head of State is willing to consult former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

While this statement may sound conciliatory on the surface, it rings hollow when placed against the backdrop of President Hichilema’s consistent public disdain and institutional harassment of his predecessor.





It is public knowledge that President Hichilema has repeatedly used every opportunity, from national platforms to international engagements, to demean and vilify President Lungu. From the Heroes Stadium inauguration, where his supporters booed the former President with impunity, to casual remarks insinuating that President Lungu will never return to office — such as “alebwelelapo pamupando? Naliika glue pa seat!” — these are not words of a leader seeking honest reconciliation.





The record is clear. When President Hichilema assumed power, he missed a golden opportunity to unite the nation by extending a genuine hand of friendship and respect to his predecessor. Instead, his administration stripped President Lungu of his entitlements, barred him from exercising freely in public, and subjected his family to repeated court appearances under heavy police presence.





This pattern of behavior undermines the very foundation of the proposed dialogue. How can the Head of State claim to protect the former President while simultaneously creating a hostile environment that treats him as an enemy of the state? How can there be trust when the same government has allowed its officials and cadres to hurl daily insults and deny President Lungu the dignity of being referred to as “Father of the Nation”?





Hon. Brian Mundubile’s call for meaningful engagement between President Hichilema and his predecessor was intelligent and timely. However, what we have witnessed from State House is nothing more than political theatre, aimed at controlling public perception rather than fostering genuine reconciliation.





In summary, It is too late for President Hakainde Hichilema to pretend he seeks dialogue when his actions have consistently betrayed a lack of goodwill. True unity is built on sincerity, not soundbites.

The Patriotic Front remains committed to the peace and progress of Zambia, but it will not be deceived by empty rhetoric. If this government truly desires national healing, it must begin by restoring the dignity and rights of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and treating him with the respect due to the only surviving former Head of State — the true Father of the Nation.





Issued by:

Office of the Director of Media

Patriotic Front Secretariat

Lusaka, Zambia