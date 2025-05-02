Enacting a Dictatorship and Tyranny – Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Enacting a Dictatorship and Tyranny



While we expressed concern about the newly amended and assented Cyber laws by President Hakainde Hichilema, I warned that his government was passing a raft of other new laws that aimed at total control and regulation of cyberspace, electronic information with negative impact to the use of social-media.



I also expressed concern that the new laws fundamentally breached constitutionally guaranteed rights and freedoms of the press, expression, right to hold opinion,association and other attendant rights.



1. The Non Governmental Organisations Bill 2025 provides for the registration, licensing and co-ordination of non-governmental organisations.



This will mark the end of independent and active civil society in Zambia.



The law, an amendment of the 2009 Act established the Zambia Congress of Non-Governmental Organisations, an umbrella body that will determine membership and redefine its functions.



2. THE CLOSED-CIRCUIT TELEVISION PUBLIC

PROTECTION BILL, 2025- This bill aims to regulate the use of CCTV and mobile CCTV systems, establish a National Public Security Command Centre, and ensure data protection.



The Bill also seeks to provide security surveillance for public protection and address concerns about

This law takes away right to privacy and its use by Cyber Security officers is extremely intrusive.



3. The Anti-Terrorism and Non-Proliferation Bill of 2025 An Act to amend [No. 6 of 2023 ( which HH assented on 14th April, 2023) and an Act to amend the Anti-Terrorism and Non-Proliferation Act, 2018.



This law seeks to provide for life sentences for new offences of hate speech and alleged speech that threaten public institutions and persons.