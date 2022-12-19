‘End of era’ – Ronaldo spoke for the first time after Messi won the World Cup

The match between Argentina and France in the final of the 2022 World Cup has already taken place. The crowd was treated to an exceptionally entertaining contest that featured a tight hunt for the score by both teams. Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria both scored for Argentina for the team to give them a 2-0 lead early on in the first half. Mbappe scored two goals in as many minutes for France in the 80th and 81st, bringing the score to 2-2 and forcing extra time in the match. Despite this, the reigning world champions are not easy to give up, as seen by the fact that the contest went into extra time.

During the extra time, Argentina kept taking the lead, but France was able to pull even with them within a reasonable amount of time to make the score 3-3. After a considerably stronger performance in the penalty shootout, the South American representative emerged victorious with a score of 4-2 and was consequently awarded the title of World Cup winner for 2022.

Because of this result, superstar Lionel Messi was finally able to complete his famous collection by adding the world gold cup to his collection of trophies. El Pulga was forced to wait for this moment for eight years, ever since their defeat in the World Cup final in 2014. (against Germany). In this victory, the striker, who is 35 years old, also shone brightly with a pair of goals, which made a significant contribution to Argentina’s amazing accomplishment.

The fact that Messi was able to win the World Cup prompts many people to immediately think about Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been his rival for a number of years. Fans believe that CR7 will be very upset when he sees his “eternal opponent” climb to the top of world glory, and they predict that this will happen in the near future. Ronaldo and Portugal were eliminated from the competition much earlier than Messi and Argentina were last year after suffering a stunning loss to Morocco in the quarterfinals.

However, the Portuguese legend believes that the outcome of the World Cup has no bearing on the legacy that either he or Lionel Messi has established over the course of their incredible careers, regardless of whether or not they win the tournament.

The 37-year-old striker also disagrees with the viewpoint that the comparison between Ronaldo and Messi regarding who is better than who will end quickly if one of them wins the World Cup. Ronaldo and Messi have been competing against each other to determine who is the superior player.

“Even if I am victorious in the World Cup, that (controversy) will not go away. Although some people won’t like me anymore, others will continue to do so. Ronaldo stated his sentiments by saying, “It’s like in life; one person likes this, another person does not. like that” (referring to the fact that some people favor Ronaldo while others prefer Messi).

Every year, I have to make it a point to give it my best effort. I’m really ambitious, and even if I don’t win any more trophies in the future, I’ll still be very proud of the ones I’ve won in the past. I’m very interested in winning the World Cup, and I’m quite ambitious. Of course, the World Cup is still unique, and participating in it will continue to be one of my dreams.