“END TO POWER STRUGGLES, UPND DUNDUMWEZI MP SOUTHERN PROVINCE VICE CHAIRPERSON EDGAR SING’OMBE PRODS ZAMBIA



… says Bill No. 7 has settled the matter





By Chali Mulenga in Livingstone, Southern Province, Zambia



DUNDUMWEZI Member of Parliament and UPND Southern Province Vice Chairperson Edgar Sing’ombe has issued a stern warning to political actors in Southern Province, declaring that Bill No. 7 has removed the basis for internal power struggles and further infighting will not be tolerated.





“Let us avoid unnecessary competition because Bill No. 7 has taken care of that,” Mr. Sing’ombe said, adding that the newly approved law provides a definitive solution to long-standing disputes over constituency boundaries and political placement.





Sing’ombe said the Bill’s passage — backed by 135 MPs with zero objections — marks a turning point in the management of political affairs, especially in areas that have suffered persistent clashes among councillors, aspiring candidates and local party leadership.





Southern Province Vice Chairperson for the United Party for National Development (UPND) and Dundumwezi Member of Parliament Edgar Sing’ombe

“Delimitation will address the pressures that have caused friction for years,” Sing’ombe said. “Nobody has an excuse to fight. Those battles are now pointless and outdated.”





In a message directed at party structures, community influencers and local leaders, Mr. Sing’ombe said internal conflicts have become an obstacle to strategic political mobilisation in the region.





“Those fuelling divisions must stop,” he said. “We cannot build political strength while fighting each other. We must organise ourselves based on capability, not chaos,” prayed Sing’ombe.





Sing’ombe warned that the 2026 election cycle will expose individuals prioritising personal ambition over party unity.



Sing’ombe described the overwhelming parliamentary support for Bill No. 7 as a national statement of confidence in the country’s political direction.





“This is the first time we have seen Parliament vote in this manner. There was no loser, no winner — only a collective decision to put the country first,” Sing’ombe said.



Sing’ombe urged citizens to follow the example set by lawmakers, saying MPs made a clear expression of trust in the reforms before them.





“Your MPs did not waste their votes. They voted for stability and progress. This shows that the country is in secure hands,” Sing’ombe said.





Sing’ombe said the Bill has fundamentally changed how constituencies will be represented and administered, insisting that political actors must now adapt to the new reality instead of fighting old battles.





“The ground has shifted. The space is now clearer. Leaders must reorganise themselves and work as a disciplined unit. Those who continue provoking divisions are simply resisting progress,” Sing’ombe said.





Sing’ombe said the reforms should strengthen the presidential vote and ensure a coordinated political front across all 211 constituencies.

Dundumwezi MP .Hon Edgar Sing’ombe

Hon Edgar Singombe -Dundumwezi MP

Hon Edgar Siakacoma