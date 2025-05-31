ENEGY EXPERT PREDICTS FUEL PRICES REDUCTION FOR JUNE



By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Energy expert has projected a slight decrease in fuel pump prices for June 2025, citing stable international fuel prices and a steady kwacha-dollar exchange rate.





In an interview with Sun FM TV News, Boniface Zulu noted that Zambia’s open access policy has helped ease pressure on the oil market, particularly in relation to diesel supply.



Engineer Zulu urged government to introduce policies and incentives that encourage Zambians to purchase electric vehicles, reducing dependence on petroleum products.





Additionally, he called for investment in electric public transportation, including electric trains and buses, to boost the economy, attract foreign investment, and promote tourism.





Mr Zulu further advised business owners to diversify and adopt electric mobility solutions, reducing reliance on government intervention.