ENERGY EXPERT BACKS ERB DECISION TO EXTEND ZESCO EMERGENCY TARIFFS AMID LOW WATER LEVELS





Energy expert Boniface Zulu says the Energy Regulation Board’s decision to extend Zesco’s emergency tariffs until the end of October was unavoidable because of the utility company’s current challenges.





The ERB has extended Zesco’s emergency tariffs for another three months, from August to October, due to continued low Water levels in major reservoirs despite good rainfall earlier in the year.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Engineer Zulu has warned that without the emergency tariff, importing power would become too expensive, leading to widespread blackouts as Water levels in power reservoirs remain low while negatively affecting investor confidence and Zambia’s ability to secure reliable power supply.





He explains that Zambia’s position as a landlocked country with the lowest electricity tariffs in the region makes the surcharge necessary, to meet the higher cost of importing power.





Engineer Zulu further says Zesco’s problems will not be resolved overnight and has urged the company to learn from the crisis, strengthen its operations, and use the emergency levy only as a temporary measure while working on long-term solutions.



PN