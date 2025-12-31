ENERGY EXPERT DR. CHIKWANDA ENGAGES ZAMBIAN MISSION IN BEIJING ON CHINA’S ENERGY EPC EXPORTS





Beijing — Energy expert Dr. Johnstone Chikwanda has commended the Zambian Embassy for its continued efforts in strengthening Zambia–China bilateral relations, noting that China remains a strategic partner in Zambia’s development agenda, particularly in the energy sector.





Dr. Chikwanda observed that China’s experience in large-scale power generation, transmission infrastructure and renewable energy deployment presents valuable opportunities for knowledge exchange and collaboration that could benefit Zambia’s power sector reforms and investment drive.





He said this when he paid a courtesy call on the Zambian Embassy in Beijing, China, where he briefed the Mission on the purpose of his visit, which is focused on researching how China’s energy sector Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) exports are structured for overseas markets.





During the meeting, Dr. Chikwanda explained that his research aims to draw lessons from China’s approach to exporting energy infrastructure solutions, with a view to informing Zambia’s ongoing efforts to accelerate its energy transition and expand power generation capacity.





He was received by Charge d’Affaires Mr. Nephas Ndhlovu at the Embassy of the Republic of Zambia in Beijing, who welcomed the engagement and reaffirmed the Mission’s commitment to supporting initiatives that enhance technical cooperation, investment and knowledge sharing between the two countries.





Mr. Ndhlovu said the Embassy remains ready to facilitate engagements that promote Zambia’s energy development priorities and deepen cooperation with Chinese institutions and companies.





The courtesy call underscores ongoing efforts to leverage international partnerships to support Zambia’s energy sector transformation and long-term development goals.



© Falcon News