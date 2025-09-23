ENERGY EXPERT WARNS PARTIES AGAINST UNREALISTIC PROMISES ON ELECTRICITY AND FUEL AHEAD OF 2026 ELECTIONS.



By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Energy expert Borniface Zulu has cautioned political parties against making unrealistic promises on electricity tariffs and fuel prices as the country prepares for the 2026 general elections.



Mr Zulu warned that overpromising, particularly on lowering energy costs without a clear technical and financial roadmap, could have long term negative impacts on investor confidence, public trust, and overall sectoral growth.





He emphasized that while energy remains a vital pillar of Zambia’s development agenda, it is frequently misunderstood and misrepresented during election campaigns.





In a statement, Mr Zulu described promises of cheap electricity and lower fuel prices as politically appealing but economically unsound urging both the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) and opposition parties to anchor their manifestos in real time data and expert consultation rather than populist rhetoric.





He has therefore advised political leaders to avoid politically motivated energy subsidies, invest in expanding the country’s strategic petroleum reserves, and enhance public awareness on the true cost of energy.

