ENERGY MINISTER CHIKOTE PROMISES PLAN TO ADDRESS ZESCO COMPLAINTS BY 21ST SEPTEMBER 2025





By: Cletus Mutoki



Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo has raised concern over ZESCO Limited’s failure to adhere to its published load management schedule, warning that the utility’s inconsistency is casting government in a negative light.





Speaking during a visit by Energy Minister Makozo Chikote en route to Tazama Energies in Ndola, Mr. Matambo said that while the public understands the broader causes of load shedding, ZESCO’s deviation from the timetable is severely disrupting business operations and daily routines.





He revealed that the majority of complaints received by his office relate to ZESCO’s failure to stick to the schedule, adding that the unpredictability of power outages is affecting livelihoods and productivity across the Copperbelt.





Mr. Matambo urged Minister Chikote to engage ZESCO and ensure the utility provides a reliable and consistent timetable to help citizens plan their activities more effectively.





He also noted that Zambia has relied almost exclusively on hydroelectric power for over six decades, underscoring the need for improved energy management.





In response, Energy Minister Makozo Chikote acknowledged the concerns and assured that the matter would receive the necessary attention. He confirmed that the complaints were not new and that a plan is already in place to address the issue, with formal announcements expected by 21st September 2025.



