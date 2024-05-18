ENERGY SECTOR WAS STABLE UNTIL UPND TOOK OVER – MUNDUBILE.

….as he stresses the need for Indeni not to be privatized.

Lusaka – Friday, 17 May 2024 (Smart Eagles)

Mporokoso Member of Parliament Brian Mundubile has noted that lack of competition in the petroleum sector has resulted into the numerous challenges which the sector is grappling with such as the looming diesel shortages.

Hon Mundubile expressed concerns over the single sourcing that the UPND administration has repeatedly used in many sectors which he believes is what affects the energy sector as far as fuel procurement is concerned.

He also warned that corruption comes in many forms adding that the energy sector was stable until the UPND took over.

“Reading from the Chairperson of Oil Marketing Association, Dr Kafula Mubanga. There is a statement in today’s newspaper where he states that the looming shortage for diesel is because of one oil marketing company that was single sourced and given 80% of the business,” he said.

“One of the ways in which corruption will come, it will come by way of policy and it will come by way of administration. We do not support single sourcing of fuel to one company which company can hold government to ransom by withholding the stock and creating a shortage.”

The lawmaker said he does not expect preferential treatment where other companies are treated with different conditions like allowing them to charge in US Dollars for petroleum products while others are trading using the local currency.

He called on the Ministry of Energy to clean up their house.

“…and we also want to call upon the Competition Commission to look into the issue of fuel procurement and ensure that there is fair competition. The developments in this sector have been followed keenly by us Members of Parliament because for some time now we have been very suspicious with the dealings surrounding Indeni,” he said.

“And we feel that citizens must get more interested in what is happening at Indeni. We must go back to the drawing board and appreciate the initial plan for which Indeni was constructed.

The lawmaker stressed that he will oppose plans to sale Indeni.

“For the benefit of the Zambian people, Indeni must be protected, there must be reinvestment in that company. Zambians should keep their eyes open,” he warned.

He believes that if Indindeni is operational, the commodity in question can be cheaper.

“Competition in the petroleum sector should be encouraged. We must introduce as many suppliers as possible,” he said.