ENG KATOTOBWE JOINS PF PRESIDENTIAL RACE



….as he calls for honest political conversations





Lusaka… Tuesday November 11, 2025 (SMART EAGLES)



Construction Industry titan Eng. Chanda Katotobwe, Member of Parliament for Luapula Constituency, has officially submitted his application to contest the Patriotic Front (PF) presidency.





In an interview after submitting his credentials, the Luapula Strongman said the only way to uplift the welfare of the Zambian people especially from poverty which has continued to increase is by having an honest political conversation.





He says he has been a genuinely loyal and consistent member of the PF party despite the numerous challenges the party continue to go through after losing power in 2021.





Eng. Katotobwe condemned the use of fraud statistical data to deceive the masses who remain in abject poverty of imaginary national development.





“What I bring to the table is an honest political conversation in developing practical solutions to create wealth for our people, uplift them out of poverty and launch a genuine national development crusade anchored on science and technology. I want to secure the future of this country by developing various clusters of youths to participate at all levels as the youths are a major conveyor belt in the continuity of the life cycle of any nation,” he stated.





He further said he will build on the visions of both former late Republican Presidents Michael Chilufya Sata and Edgar Chagwa Lungu as expulsed in the PF manifesto being a pro-poor party.





He lamented the unfortunate circumstances which has culminated in the non burial of the late Sixth Republican President Dr. Lungu.





“May the spirit and soul of our late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu rest in eternal power and continue fighting for the wellbeing of our Zambian people,” he concluded.





Eng Katotobwe was accompanied by his elder sister Exhildah Katotobwe when he went to file in his nominations.