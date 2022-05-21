ENGAGE CHINA OVER FTJ UNIVERSITY SAGA – MWANAJITI

By Fanny Kalonda

NGANDE Mwanajiti says there is need to engage China to help with the FTJ University saga as a Chinese company is said to have been contracted for the project.

Mwanajiti, a human rights defender, has challenged former and current ministers, senior government officials to put Zambia first and let the law deal with the rot that offends society.

He said paper trail would show all those involved in the various scandals, including their accomplices.

“For avoidance of doubt, we have seen how ministers in the know are trading unproductive and defensive views in public over the non-existent FTJ University. Strangely, this is the same public that all claim and wish to serve.

I am challenging all those in the know – former and current ministers, senior government officials to put Zambia first and let the law deal with the rot that offends society,” Mwanajiti said. “Let us bite the bullet and ask our all-weather friend, China to help. Why China? A Chinese company is reported to be at the centre of this controversy.

It is in the best interest of China, if the allegations are true, to show Zambians and the rest of the world that it will not entertain graft whether in China or Zambia. The Chinese Ambassador is on record affirming the sovereignty of Zambia.”

He said there was need to take a holistic view when dealing with “this matter and engage all institutions involved”.

“I agree with Mr President that we need to be systematic and methodical. This posture is fully compliant with the rule of law and does not promote anarchy,” he said.

And Mwanajiti said he is prompted to raise concern on the status and seeming “stillborn” nature of the fight against corruption.

“This is because I see two diametrically opposed ways in which the country is proceeding on the matter. These are (a) A lifestyle that has fully embraced graft and sees no wrong in taking advantage of opportunities and (b) A lifestyle which is emotionally charged in fighting graft. Of course there is another view point, which constitutes others.

A and B above are my immediate concern,” he said. “My concern on A is simply that these citizens, albeit misfits, will do everything at their disposal to grab the opportunity that will allow them to continue enlarging the appetite for unjust enrichment.

For group A, it is a way of life, which it must defend. It is important that in looking at this matter, we take a holistic view that will interrogate and engage all institutions involved because they owe a duty of care to Zambia and Zambians.”

Mwanajiti said the country should move from “that revelation and deal with the low hanging fruit that law enforcement officers must immediately harvest, without fear or favour”.

“We now have a court established to deal with a mammoth problem of white collar crime that has bedeviled Zambia from the time the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) was established. In as far as civility and the rule of law is concerned, this is the way to go.

No one should be afraid for the truth to be established. Clearly the B group wants results and wants the fight against corruption to succeed,” said Mwanajiti. “Therefore, the B group must fully embrace a systematic and process based approach. This will operate through existing institutions so that the role of group B is to in a tangible manner help those clothed with the power of prosecution to effectively do so.

Mr President has told us the problems around the non-existent FTJ University, where millions of US dollars were ‘spent’. Can we move from that revelation and deal with this low hanging fruit that law enforcement officers must immediately harvest, without fear or favour.”