ENGAGE IN SOBER DEBATES, KABIMBA URGES MPS



AS Parley readies itself for the commencement of debates on the speech delivered today by President Hakainde Hichilema during the 5th Session of the 13th National Assembly next week Tuesday, various stakeholders have called on sobriety and maturity over the various policy pronouncements made by the Head-of-State.





Wynter Kabimba, who is Economic Front (EF) leader, observes that lawmakers should shy away from amplifying the notion that making a point during debates in the House can only be achieved through the use of vulgarities





Kabimba further observes that as representative of the electorates, parliamentarians had a duty to engage in constructive discourse that answers to the aspirations of the people who ushered them into office.





Mr Kabimba, who said there was need for parliamentarians to set the pace of the general citizenry, argued that it was regrettable that there were a number of MPs who didn’t know why they are in Parliament.





He also argued that a number of lawmakers where misled that one needed to insult to make a point during parliamentary debates.





Mr Kabimba was speaking ahead of the ceremonial opening of parliament yesterday.



UPND MEDIA TEAM