Enhle Mbali opens up on divorce from Black Coffee, “I Never Cheated”



Actress and fashion designer Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has broken her silence on her highly publicized divorce from Grammy-winning DJ Black Coffee, real name Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo.



In a candid interview, Mbali firmly denied ever being unfaithful during their eight-year marriage, which ended in 2021.





Mbali revealed that her decision to end the marriage stemmed from Black Coffee fathering two children with two different women, a betrayal she described as crossing her “non-negotiable” boundary. “I never cheated,” she asserted, addressing speculation about her role in the marriage’s breakdown.





The actress emphasized her commitment to fidelity, stating that infidelity was a dealbreaker that led to the collapse of their union.





The comments have ignited a firestorm of reactions on social media, with some fans praising Mbali’s strength and others urging her to move on.





The former couple, who share two children, continue to navigate their post-divorce lives under the scrutiny of the public eye.



Mbali’s focus remains on her career and personal growth, as she continues to build her brand and inspire others with her resilience.